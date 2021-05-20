Biden Creates Pathway to Citizenship for Same-Sex Couples’ Children Born Abroad, Changes Need for Biological Parent

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has been ridiculed for her claims that President Biden plans to brainwash kids by paying for preschool.The congresswoman, who has previously shown support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, tweeted on Wednesday: “Biden’s $1.8 trillion [American Families Plan] will raise taxes to put children in federal childcare. Do you want the same people that put men in [girls’] bathrooms and sports, force [masks] on children, teach the critical race theory, and deny gender training your children all day?”Mr Biden’s American Families Plan would raise taxes on the rich to provide universal preschool for millions of...