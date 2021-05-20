newsbreak-logo
Biden Creates Pathway to Citizenship for Same-Sex Couples’ Children Born Abroad, Changes Need for Biological Parent

By Penny Starr
Big Hollywood
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCiting “advances in assisted reproductive technology,” President Joe Biden’s State Department is “updating” the Immigration and Nationality Act that contains the requirements for the granting of U.S. citizenship to children born abroad. The new policy will allow children of married same-sex couples to have a pathway to citizenship even if those children are not related to a U.S. citizen.

www.breitbart.com
