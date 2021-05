The 147 Republicans in Congress who gave aid and comfort to the violent MAGA/QAnon seditious insurrectionists on January 6, in their failed coup d’etat to end American democracy and to impose a GQP autocracy under America’s first dictator, the corrupt and criminal Donald Trump, 147 Republican lawmakers who still objected to the election results even after the Capitol attack, want to disappear the darkest day in American history – a day which will live in infamy – down the memory hole.