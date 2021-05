As the country lurches back to normal, there are still COVID-19 threats out there, warned Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, this morning on This Week With George Stephanopoulos. Although he was optimistic about the vaccine distribution—and feels the restarted J&J vaccine is a worthy addition—he said things were still "precarious." Read on for his 5 key pieces of advice about how to stay safe—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.