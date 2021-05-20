Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs

A 58-year-old man and his 51-year-old wife were arrested by German police for allegedly being part of an international baby-selling operation, CNN reported on Monday. The couple, who are both Bulgarian nationals, were arrested last week in Neunkirchen, near the French border. Authorities believe the pair, whose identities have not been made public, transported at least eight pregnant women from Bulgaria to Greece. After the babies were delivered and the mothers paid, police say the two gave the newborns to members of an organized crime ring for resale.