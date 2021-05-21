newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

The 2021 Virginia Elections to have National Implication

Posted by 
SDM News
SDM News
 2 days ago

A week ago, Glenn Youngkin got the Republican selection for the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race. Virginia, alongside New Jersey, are the sole states having a governor's election this year. Citizens all through the Old Dominion will likewise be voting in the legislative elections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJTw6_0a5mbLa300

Image From Getty Images by Samuel Corum

And keeping in mind that Virginia is only one state (or commonwealth region), the result in these elections could provide us a genuine insight about where the public world of politics stands heading into the 2022 midterms. In the event that Republicans do well this year, it very well may be a good omen for them in the coming year. 

Virginia's one of a kind in that no individual can fill in as governor more than one term in succession. Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam would resign after this term, which means the seat is open, and neither Youngkin nor whoever the Democrats pick as their applicant in the coming month's primary (likely previous Gov. Terry McAuliffe) will have any form of incumbency advantage.

That is quite significant. Governor's races without incumbents running can, overall, reveal to us a great deal about the world of politics. That is if we can contextualise and understand them. 

By context, it'll mean knowing the political makeup of the state. Most political spectators see the Democrats as respectably preferred to hold on to Virginia's governor's house due to the marked shift to the left noticed by the commonwealth. 

President Joe Biden won Virginia in 2020 by 10 points, and Hillary Clinton won it by 5 in 2016. Since 2009, no Republican has won statewide in Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqnR7_0a5mbLa300

Image From Getty Images by Alex Wong

Virginia is more Democrat inclined by 5 points than the country, as indicated by the last two presidential elections, the most recent one carrying more weight.

This implies that if the Democrats win the current gubernatorial election by 5 points, it's in line with a political climate where the two parties are equally balanced. For Republicans to have a preferable political climate than in 2020 (when Biden won by less than 5 points nationwide and by 10 in Virginia), they need to keep any loss to single digits.

To understand how the relationship between Virginia elections and the 2022 presidential elections has played out previously, look at the last Virginia gubernatorial election in 2017.

The state was a little less Democratic heading into 2017 with a Democrat lean in presidential elections of just about 2 points. The Democrats dominated the gubernatorial race by somewhat less than 9 points which implied the outcome was in line with a political climate where Democrats are about 6.5 points ahead. 

The way that groups of electoral races can disclose to us more than any one independently is the reason we need to watch out for Virginia's House of Delegates races this year too. The uniqueness of any one race will get resolved generally and go unnoticed. Every one of the 100 seats in the state's lower administrative body are available for anyone.

Democrats beat the Republicans by around 9 points when you add up all the House of Delegate races in 2017. All in all, it shows a solid political climate for the Democrats as the gubernatorial election did.

How this affects 2021 heading into 2022 is really straightforward. Democrats ought to do well in both the Virginia gubernatorial delegate elections, if the political climate is on their side. On the off chance that they just barely win or lose in both, we're likely having the same midterm losses the party that controls the White House has. 

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
SDM News

SDM News

Houston, TX
634
Followers
64
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you aware of all that's going on around you. Stay Safe and Stay Healthy.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Elections#Governor Of Virginia#National Elections#State Politics#The Old Dominion#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic#House Of Delegates#The House Of Delegate#The White House#Voting#Electoral Races#Incumbents#Incumbency Advantage#Delegate Races#Delegates Races#Context#President Joe Biden#Alex Wong Virginia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Virginia StateNBC12

In Virginia, Trump’s election lies look like a GOP liability

LANEXA, Va. (AP) — The national Republican Party has increasingly embraced former President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election. Its leaders have made baseless claims that the presidential election was stolen a litmus test for political survival within its own ranks. But the party’s nominee in the Virginia governor’s race, Glenn Youngkin, is trying to pivot away from that.
Presidential ElectionTulsa World

Letter: Elections have consequences

Let's see, it's not even four months in and this is what we get for voting in President Joe Biden and the Democrat-controlled Congress: higher gas and food prices, open borders and higher inflation all around us. Not to mention out-of-control spending in the trillions! Elections have consequences. Letters to...
Virginia StateWashington Post

In Democratic forum for Va. governor, Terry McAuliffe focuses on GOP nominee while others argue for fresh leadership

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated which news organization hosted the debate. NBC4 Washington and Telemundo44 hosted the debate, not NBC News. The five Democrats vying to become Virginia’s next governor met Thursday to debate for a third time, with former governor Terry McAuliffe directing his sights on Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin while the others made a case for fresh leadership in their party.
Presidential Electionfox5dc.com

Glenn Youngkin on the VA Governor Race

The last time a Republican won the Virginia governorship, then-President Obama was a year into his first time, and national sentiment had shifted away from Democrats. Now, newly-minted Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin will try to repeat history. On The Final 5, he told Jim Lokay he believes he has an edge in the campaign so far, because Democrats have yet to nominate their candidate. The former CEO of the Carlyle Group, won the nomination after a contentious convention process that state Republicans opted for over a primary. Now, with his former rivals coalescing behind his campaign, Democrats are turning their sights on Youngkin.
Tallahassee, FLMysuncoast.com

National GOP seeks to help defend elections law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) --- The Republican National Committee and the GOP’s Senate campaign arm are seeking to help defend a controversial new Florida elections law that includes placing additional restrictions on voting by mail. The Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is chaired...
Virginia StateLynchburg News and Advance

Virginia Primary Election Testing, Advisory

CONTACTS - TESTING, REPORTS, DELIVERY, COVERAGE, DOCUMENTATION, SERVICES:. Direct questions about election testing, reports or delivery to AP elections services to AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. Premium service details can be found in welcome letters. Direct questions about news and photo coverage to News Editor Steve McMillan at 804-624-7148 or SMcMillan@ap.org.
Virginia Stateroyalexaminer.com

Virginia launches Nation’s first statewide Health Equity Dashboards

“These dashboards enable the Virginia Department of Health and other leaders to get the information we need to confront inequity across social determinants of health,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “Public health officials, community leaders, and policymakers can use these resources now as we work to recover from the COVID-19 public health crisis and beyond.”
Presidential ElectionRoll Call Online

Don’t assume new Electoral College map will help Republicans

ANALYSIS — The 2020 Census and its ensuing reapportionment of Electoral College votes and House seats is doing what it has done for decades: scramble politics. At first glance, the shifts look to benefit Republicans more than Democrats, with Rust Belt and Democratic states losing Electoral College votes and House seats to Sun Belt and Republican states.
Electionsnwaonline.com

Absentee voting still possible in Cherokee Nation elections

Registered Cherokee Nation voters who want to cast the absentee ballot but have missed the April 16 deadline may still cast an early absentee ballot at the Cherokee Nation Election Comission office on May 29, June 1, 2, and 3. An In-person Absentee Voting Board will be on duty each...
Virginia Stateprincessanneindy.com

2021 Elections: Questions for candidates in the 83rd Virginia House District Republican Primary

Ed. — The Independent News asked the three candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination to the 83rd House of Delegates District to answer questions about their candidacies. These answers have not been edited by the newspaper, aside from basic formatting and some simple copy editing. Please send any feedback or letters to letters@princessanneindy.com or reach the editor via jhd@princessanneindy.com.
Delaware StateDaily Star

Delaware towns to have primary elections

The Delaware County Board of Elections issued a media release Thursday, reminding voters that May 28 is the last day to postmark a registration form for the June 22 primary election. There are no countywide primaries. Two towns will have primary elections for the Republican Party line, according to the...