newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities said Thursday they seized weapons and ammunition in raids on radical opponents of coronavirus restrictions. The interior ministry said that the investigation stemmed from a Telegram chat group in which people discussed things such as building Molotov cocktails and bombs or buying weapons, the Austria Press Agency reported. They allegedly talked about using firebombs against police officers.

spectrumnews1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Police Raids#Terrorist Groups#Handguns#Police Violence#Ap#The Interior Ministry#The Austria Press Agency#European#The Associated Press#Weapons#Austrian Authorities#Ammunition#Arrests#Coronavirus Restrictions#Austrian Media#Vienna#Radical Opponents#Berlin#Searches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
MilitaryBBC

UK troops seize IS weapons in Mali operation

AK47 rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition are among a cache of suspected Islamic State weapons that have been seized by UK troops in Mali. Around 100 soldiers took part in efforts to retrieve the weapons in a village close to the border with Niger, where the Ministry of Defence said locals were being threatened.
Arkansas StateWREG

Arkansas crime unit arrests two, seizes weapons and drugs during raid

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. – Two men are facing charges after Blytheville’s street crimes unit seized weapons and drugs during a multi-agency raid. Sergeant John Caruthers with the Blytheville Police Department’s street crimes unit says intel led officers and drug task force agents to an apartment on North First Street with a search warrant in hand.
Law Enforcementthechronicle-online.com

Street crimes unit seizes prohibited weapon, illegal drugs

Brantford police seized a prohibited weapon, illegal drugs and charged four people following a search of a Murray Street home on Saturday. Approximately 4.7 grams of suspected fentanyl with a street value of about $1,175, approximately 3.9 grams of suspected mathamphetaine with a street value of about $585 as well as prohibited firearm with ammunition were found, police said Monday.
Militarynewsbrig.com

US seizes thousands of assault weapons from ship allegedly sent by Iran

Wild images show thousands of assault weapons, machine guns and sniper rifles the US Navy says it found on a sailing ship believed to be bringing them from Iran to support the war in Yemen. The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey discovered the weapons hidden aboard a dhow, a traditional Mideast...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US trashes unwanted gear in Afghanistan, sells as scrap

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The twisted remains of several all-terrain vehicles leaned precariously inside Baba Mir’s sprawling scrapyard, alongside smashed shards that were once generators, tank tracks that have been dismantled into chunks of metal, and mountains of tents reduced to sliced up fabric. It’s all U.S. military equipment. The...
Foreign Policymilwaukeesun.com

Chinese lawyer barred from leaving country

Beijing [China], May 10 (ANI): A lawyer in mainland China, who was deregistered after taking up the case of one of the Hong Kong fugitives captured while trying to flee to Taiwan, has been barred from leaving the country to the United States on national security grounds. Lu Siwei, who...
WorldThe Independent

Turkey is treating lawyers like terrorists and throwing them in prison

A — s a 28-year-old law student and lawyer-in-training, Can Memis visitedIstanbul’s main courthouse nearly every day. There, at the gigantic circular Caglayan judicial complex that is a veritable city within a city, he filed paperwork, assisted senior lawyers with cases, or just milled around with other trainees and lawyers.
Militarymaritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Cruiser Seizes Giant Shipment of Weapons in Arabian Sea

The U.S. Navy has seized a massive shipment of arms from a stateless dhow in the Arabian Sea, U.S. defense officials announced on Sunday. The cruiser USS Monterrey intercepted the dhow on May 6 in international waters of the North Arabian Sea. An embarked U.S. Coast Guard interdiction team conducted a flag verification boarding and discovered a giant haul of infantry weapons: dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades launchers.
ImmigrationBBC

Police release men from immigration van blocking Glasgow street

Two men who were being detained in an immigration van which was surrounded by protesters have been released. The move followed a standoff between police officers and protesters in Kenmure Street on Glasgow's southside. Early on Thursday people surrounded the Home Office vehicle believed to contain two immigrants who had...
Religionmoderntokyotimes.com

Sunni Islamists in mosque attack in Afghanistan: Imam killed

Sunni Islamists in mosque attack in Afghanistan: Imam killed. Another brutal Sunni Islamist terrorist attack killed at least 12 people inside a mosque in Afghanistan. Of course, violence in recent decades in Afghanistan is nothing new. However, it highlights the fear that persists in Afghanistan because soon government forces will be at the mercy of various Sunni Islamist forces when America pulls its military troops out.
Africaledburyreporter.co.uk

UK troops battle sandstorm to seize weapons cache hidden by terrorists in Mali

UK troops have battled a sandstorm to seize a cache of weapons hidden by terrorists in Mali. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said around 100 soldiers from the Light Dragoons and Royal Anglian Regiment found AK47 rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, camouflage clothing, radios, mobile phones and hundreds of litres of fuel during the operation.
Worldcpj.org

Turkish police harass, detain 2 journalists covering terrorism case

On April 26, 2021, police interrupted a press conference in Istanbul, Turkey, and detained two journalists, according to news reports and video of the detentions shared on social media. Police detained Muhammed Enes Sezgin, a reporter with the pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya News Agency, and Bilal Meyveci, a camera operator with the...