Synopsys' (SNPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Industrial 3D printer manufacturer voxeljet (Nasdaq: VJET) delivered first-quarter results after the market closed on May 13, 2021. The German company reported another quarterly loss. This time, the net losses tripled to €8.3 million or €1.51 per share, from €2,6 million or 53 cents per share for the same period last year. On the other hand, revenues rose 4.5% to €4,1 million from €3,9 million year-over-year, mainly driven by significant growth in 3D printer sales. Focused on increasing its footprint, voxeljet is enthusiastic about its latest high-speed 3D printer VJET X and upcoming VX1000 High-Speed Sintering (HSS) giant 3D printer. The firm is benefiting from greater demand for 3D-printed parts and an increased interest in binder jetting technology, which has emerged as the perfect solution for several industries, including healthcare and automotive.