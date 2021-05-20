What To Make Of The Crypto Capitulation

The crypto-market has been sliding for the past week, starting last Wednesday with Elon Musk's tweet declaring that Tesla (TSLA) would no longer be accepting bitcoin as payment to China's fresh crackdown on cryptos yesterday, leading to capitulation. Three Chinese financial institutions announced that banks and payment companies would not be allowed to conduct business related to cryptocurrencies, reiterating the 2017 crypto ban. Chinese crypto traders had been able to get around this ban for some time by utilizing exchanges located outside of China's borders like Binance. This reiterated ruling could make it much more difficult to buy digital currencies or exchange them back to Yuan.