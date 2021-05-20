Holy Cross to investigate sexual misconduct on campus

Dan Riccio and Diane Casey Ricco; Henry Thomas, III; and Michael Angelini to be recognized at June 6 event. UMass Medical School Communications — On Sunday, June 6, UMass Medical School will celebrate the accomplishments of the Classes of 2021 at its 48th Commencement Ceremony and award honorary degrees to Dan Riccio and Diane M. Casey Riccio, PhD, both highly accomplished graduates of the University of Massachusetts and committed supporters of biomedical research at the Medical School; Henry M. Thomas, III, JD, president and CEO of the Urban League of Springfield and former chair of the University of Massachusetts Board of Trustees; and Michael P. Angelini, Esq., a civic leader in Central Massachusetts who serves as chairman of the Worcester-based law firm Bowditch.