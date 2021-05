1. The Series C Preferred Stock is convertible into Class A Common Stock on a 11.5869:1 basis (on an adjusted basis, after giving effect to the reverse stock split of the Class A Common Stock effected by the Issuer on May 7, 2021) and has no expiration date. Upon filing of the Issuer's Restated Certificate of Incorporation in connection with the Issuer's initial public offering, all shares of Series C Preferred Stock will be converted into shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer.