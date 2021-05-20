newsbreak-logo
Ellis County, KS

Vaccine available for individuals 12 and up in Ellis County

Hays Daily News
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEllis County Health Department has reviewed and received final approval to provide the Pfizer vaccine to all individuals over the age of 12. Individuals under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Following state guidance individuals under 18 will need to provide one...

