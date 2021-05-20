Vaccine available for individuals 12 and up in Ellis County

The Board of Ellis County Rural Water District #1-C is considering adding a limited number of benefit units (water meters) to the district. The price for the benefit unit is $10,000 plus the cost of an engineer study and all associated costs of installation. We are gathering information in regards to the number of landowners interested in obtaining a benefit unit within the district's current boundaries. For information regarding the district's boundaries please go to krwa.net and click on RWD maps. Expressing an interest in obtaining a benefit unit neither obligates the landowner nor the district to provide a benefit unit. We are seeking information for feasibility only at this time. To express interest please send a brief letter of interest including your contact information and desired location of benefit unit by July 1st, 2021, to the following address: