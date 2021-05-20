Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts

An article titled Covid Vaccines for Children Should Not Get Emergency Use Authorization was recently published in the British Medical Journal by Drs. Wesley Pegden, Vinay Prasad, and Stefan Baral. The central thesis of the argument is that “severe outcomes or death associated with COVID-19 infection is very low for children, undermining the appropriateness of an emergency use authorization for child COVID-19 vaccines.” They express a concern that under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), “the risk of rare adverse events remains and, if the benefit achieved by an intervention is insufficient, any serious, yet rare, adverse effects can prove to be the lasting legacy of a regulatory decision.” The article contained several crucial omissions that I believe undermine their conclusion.