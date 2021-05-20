newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAustrian authorities said Thursday they seized weapons and ammunition in raids on radical opponents of coronavirus restrictions. The interior ministry said that the investigation stemmed from a Telegram chat group in which people discussed things such as building Molotov cocktails and bombs or buying weapons, the Austria Press Agency reported. They allegedly talked about using firebombs against police officers.

