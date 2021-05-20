How This Professor Turned Entrepreneur Is Making the Toy World More Inclusive

Growing up in the 1980s, I was a child of the D.A.R.E program. Everyday I would be inundated with this is your brain on drugs commercials as well as other anti-cannabis propaganda. The stoner stigma and government scare tactics worked for numerous years, but I finally gave into trying cannabis for the first time in college. After trying it, I didn’t see what the big fuss about cannabis was as it didn’t do much for me except give me the munchies. As the years went by I used cannabis sporadically for recreational purposes and yet still didn’t have much knowledge about the plant. Even when I attended pharmacy school in the early 2000s, the only two things I learned was cannabis existed as marijuana and Marinol, a synthetic thc pharmaceutical.