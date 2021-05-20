How This Professor Turned Entrepreneur Is Making the Toy World More Inclusive
Growing up with parents who always provided for her and her younger sister, Dr. Lisa Williams realized in college just how fortunate she had been. "While I had a scholarship that covered all of my room and board and expenses, I remember distinctly one day walking into the grocery store, and for the first time, I had to look at the grocery aisle and say, 'I can't afford that,'" she says. "And I had to start making choices about what I wasn't going to be able to have."www.parents.com