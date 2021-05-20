Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Livingston; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. JAMES...NORTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN TANGIPAHOA AND CENTRAL ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 149 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Robert to near Garyville to near Pierre Part. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hammond, Thibodaux, Covington, Napoleonville, Reserve, Hahnville, Laplace, Metairie, Ponchatoula, Gramercy, Lutcher, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Montz, Garyville, Supreme, Ama, Chackbay and Robert. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 194 and 213, and between mile markers 215 and 225. Interstate 12 between mile markers 40 and 69. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 28. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 10. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.