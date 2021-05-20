Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 11:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Ascension; Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Amite River At French Settlement affecting Ascension and Livingston Parishes. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Amite River At French Settlement. * Until Tuesday morning. * At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 4.7 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.5 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Louisiana Trace will be impassable. Highwater Road at Louisiana Highway 16 may be impassable. Persistant east to southeast wind and high tides on Lake Maurepas will maintain high river stages.alerts.weather.gov