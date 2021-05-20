newsbreak-logo
Randolph, NH

Valley Parents: Randolph Union High students work to inform, engage peers about equity; make changes in education

Cover picture for the articleRANDOLPH — For the 12 students in Randolph Union High School’s racial justice project-based learning class, action is a crucial component in their education. This school year, the students have launched a website with resources, a blog, a forum and a shop to sell screen-printed items with all proceeds going to the Every Town BIPOC Land Trust and the SUSU commUNITY Farm. Last June, the students organized Randolph’s Black Lives Matter march. In 2019, they led efforts to permanently fly the Black Lives Matter flag at their school and hosted Vermont’s first student-led anti-racism conference, which 200 people from 20 schools attended.

