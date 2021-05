The Mayans MC season 3 finale is set to premiere on FX next week, and we’ve got an even better sense now of what lies ahead. First of all, can we pour one out for Steve? In true show fashion, the producers decided to administer yet another crazy move entering the finale. Now, EZ Reyes finds himself in a place where he’s starting to question every single part of his life. There is no denying his intelligence or his skills as a part of the club, but it’s fair to question his purpose. The Mayans have become his life, but as he says in the promo, is that really a good thing? If he setting himself up for more pain and heartbreak down the road?