On May 6, LifeSpring held a strategic planning meeting at Jeffersonville, Jasper and Austin, live at each location and virtual for everyone. LifeSpring now serves almost a half-million people along the Ohio River in Indiana. We provide mental health services and now primary physical care services. I have been privileged to serve as a board member as well as on the foundation board. We cover 11 counties. We offer these services regardless of the recipients’ ability to pay. If you have health insurance we take it and if you do not we still give care.