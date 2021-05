Tim Tebow will be reuniting with his former collegiate head coach, Urban Meyer, as a new member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tim Tebow is back. Yes, you read that right. The former Florida Gators quarterback, Mets prospect, and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner will be returning to the NFL for the first time since the 2015 preseason when he underwent a short-lived tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles (he was also with the Jets prior to that in 2012).