Thursday Police Blotter

At approximately 11:20 A.M. today, May 12, 2021, Effingham Police telecommunicators began receiving complaints regarding a reckless driver sticking his head out of the window and driving across three lanes of traffic in the area of Keller Drive and Evergreen Avenue around 10:48 A.M. Officers in the area observed the arrestee driving erratically and attempted to perform a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle; however, the vehicle refused to stop, and subsequently caused an accident with a vehicle driven by Brandy C. Brummett, 41, Effingham, at the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta. The vehicle then fled the scene and ran off the roadway in the 600th block of Fayette, causing damage to a yard at Lupita’s Mexican Store, before re-entering the roadway and shortly thereafter colliding with another vehicle driven by Mark A. Volk, 60, Teutopolis, at the intersection of Maple and Fayette. The vehicle left the site of the second accident at a high rate of speed and Officers discontinued efforts to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle was re-located by Officers a short time later in a parking lot where Officers attempted to make contact with the driver; however, the vehicle immediately exited the parking lot. Before exiting, the vehicle struck a squad car driven by Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland and fled the scene.