Effingham County, IL

Thursday Police Blotter

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffingham Police arrested 44 year old Nathan R. Nelson for an Effingham County original warrant for theft. Nathan was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 26 year old Xenia L. Montoya of Dieterich for an Effingham County warrant for contempt (inappropriate court conduct), and an original charge of false alarm/complaint to 911. Xenia was taken to the Effingham County jail.

