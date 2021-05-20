newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 21 hours ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Austrian authorities said Thursday they seized weapons and ammunition in raids on radical opponents of coronavirus restrictions.

The interior ministry said that the investigation stemmed from a Telegram chat group in which people discussed things such as building Molotov cocktails and bombs or buying weapons, the Austria Press Agency reported. They allegedly talked about using firebombs against police officers.

The posts talked of violence planned for a protest in Vienna on May 15, and authorities carried out searches the previous day in various part of the country. They found weapons, including two handguns, and large quantities of ammunition as well as two swords, protective vests, helmets and radio devices.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that “the paramilitary equipment is almost reminiscent of terrorist groups."

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were involved, but Austrian media reported that there were no immediate arrests.

Austria, like many other European countries, is emerging from months of closures and other restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants, theaters, cinemas and sports facilities reopened on Wednesday, and hotels were allowed to receive guests again. In many situations, people using facilities have to prove that they have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from COVID-19.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
32K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Police Raids#Terrorist Groups#Handguns#Police Violence#Ap#The Interior Ministry#The Austria Press Agency#European#Weapons#Austrian Authorities#Ammunition#Arrests#Coronavirus Restrictions#Austrian Media#Vienna#Radical Opponents#Berlin#Searches#Closures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Safetyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Suspected Bulgarian Baby Traffickers Detained In Germany

A Bulgarian couple is in custody in Germany on suspicion of involvement in a human trafficking ring that allegedly brought pregnant women to Greece, where the babies were born and then sold to traffickers. The 58-year-old man and his 51-year-old wife are suspected of having recruited at least nine poor...
Middle Eastwfxg.com

Bomb kills at least 30 near girls' school in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan authorities say a bomb exploded near a girls’ school in a majority Shiite district of west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 30 people, many of them young pupils between 11 and 15 years old. The Taliban has condemned the attack and denied any responsibility....
Worldcpj.org

Turkish police harass, detain 2 journalists covering terrorism case

On April 26, 2021, police interrupted a press conference in Istanbul, Turkey, and detained two journalists, according to news reports and video of the detentions shared on social media. Police detained Muhammed Enes Sezgin, a reporter with the pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya News Agency, and Bilal Meyveci, a camera operator with the...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

This Navy Cruiser Seized a Whole Floating Arsenal of Weapons

The USS Monterey discovered thousands of weapons after stopping a dhow in the North Arabian Sea. The dhow was carrying at least 2,000 assault rifles, machine guns, anti-tank rocket launchers, and anti-tank missiles. The Monterey was enforcing a United Nations-led arms embargo on Yemen when it discovered the weapons. A...
Militarymaritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Cruiser Seizes Giant Shipment of Weapons in Arabian Sea

The U.S. Navy has seized a massive shipment of arms from a stateless dhow in the Arabian Sea, U.S. defense officials announced on Sunday. The cruiser USS Monterrey intercepted the dhow on May 6 in international waters of the North Arabian Sea. An embarked U.S. Coast Guard interdiction team conducted a flag verification boarding and discovered a giant haul of infantry weapons: dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades launchers.
MilitaryFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Thousands seized by Myanmar's military

Myanmar's security forces moved in and the street lamps went black. In house after house, people shut off their lights. Huddled inside her home in Yangon, 19-year-old Shwe dared to peek out her window. A flashlight shone back, and a man's voice ordered her not to look. Two gunshots rang...
Immigrationdallassun.com

750 African migrants brought to Italy after rescue at sea

Some 750 African migrants were heading to Italian ports on Saturday after being taken from ships on the Mediterranean Sea. One group was to be disembarked at a Sicilian port with 236 people, while Italian coast guard and border police brought 532 others to a small Italian island. A rescue...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

Chinese lawyer barred from leaving country

Beijing [China], May 10 (ANI): A lawyer in mainland China, who was deregistered after taking up the case of one of the Hong Kong fugitives captured while trying to flee to Taiwan, has been barred from leaving the country to the United States on national security grounds. Lu Siwei, who...
Protestsbuzzfeednews.com

This 19-Year-Old Russian Activist Stood Up To Putin’s Thugs. Here Are Her Brave Words.

Olga Misik, a 19-year-old journalism student at Moscow University, is facing up to two years behind bars for peaceful protest. Many Russians know Misik as “the girl with the constitution”: Two years ago, when she was still in secondary school, Misik was active in mass protests that demanded access to the ballot for opposition politician Alexei Navalny and members of his movement.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US trashes unwanted gear in Afghanistan, sells as scrap

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The twisted remains of several all-terrain vehicles leaned precariously inside Baba Mir’s sprawling scrapyard, alongside smashed shards that were once generators, tank tracks that have been dismantled into chunks of metal, and mountains of tents reduced to sliced up fabric. It’s all U.S. military equipment. The...