Woman Arrested After Assulting Teacher and Two Students at a Santa Rosa Charter School
Police say a woman barged into a classroom at a Santa Rosa charter school and punched a teacher and two students. The attack happened yesterday when the suspect, later identified as Eva Lady, started vandalizing property as students evacuated from the classroom at Pivot Charter School. She locked herself inside and was removing her clothes according to police. Officers were able to calm her down and took her into custody. She was arrested on two counts of willful cruelty to a child and four counts of battery and felony vandalism.www.ksro.com