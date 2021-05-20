newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma, CA

Draft Ordinance for Winery Events Posted Online

ksro.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePermit Sonoma has published Sonoma County’s first draft Winery Events Ordinance. It’s purpose is to try to strike a balance between preserving wine industry events while also protecting agricultural areas. The ordinance would set new standards for winery events like parking requirements, food service, event coordination, traffic management, and noise standards. Permit Sonoma will present their draft to the Planning Commission at a virtual public hearing on June 3rd and, if all goes well, could get approval by the Board of Supervisors on August 17th. The full ordinance can be found at the County’s website by clicking here.

www.ksro.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Management#Website Traffic#Event Management#Online Traffic#Food Event#Winery Events Ordinance#The Planning Commission#The Board Of Supervisors#Wine Industry Events#Permit Sonoma#Parking Requirements#Hearing#Event Coordination#Agricultural Areas#Noise Standards#Purpose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Politics
Related
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

State and County Decline to Act on Finance Complaint in Ravitch Recall

A complaint on campaign spending for the recall of Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch will not be acted on. Ravitch raised concerns around the fundraising efforts of local developer Bill Gallaher saying that he has violated a county ordinance capping individual contributions to a recall campaign at 3,350 dollars. However, the California Attorney General’s Office and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors have chosen not to get involved. The state cites a lack of authority for local civil ordinances and the county says that the ordinance calls for investigations to be done through the County DA’s Office. However, county counsel has previously stated to the Press Democrat that Gallaher’s spending “clearly violates Sonoma’s local campaign contribution limits.“ So far, Gallaher has contributed nearly $800,000 dollars towards the recall of Ravitch. As of the latest campaign finance reports, Gallaher is the sole contributor to the recall campaign.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

PD Editorial: Clearing a path for cannabis farms in Sonoma County

There isn’t much middle ground to be found in a smoldering argument over Sonoma County’s rules for commercial cannabis farming. Many residents in the county’s rural enclaves don’t want cannabis fields anywhere near their homes. Growers counter that it’s time to start treating the once-outlawed plant as just another crop in a county with a long tradition of farming.
Sonoma, CAkenwoodpress.com

Vacation rentals and winery workshops set for May 26

Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission has a big agenda for May. Permit Sonoma will hold a public workshop to take input and recommendations to improve how vacation rentals are regulated throughout Sonoma County. The first workshop will be held at the May 26 virtual meeting of the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Sonoma, CAkenwoodpress.com

New final environmental impact review available for Elnoka development

Along-anticipated Final Environment Impact Report (FEIR) was released by Santa Rosa planners at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, May 1, starting the clock ticking on a public comment period. The public has until June 10 to digest the 726page document and submit their comments. All written comments received will be made public at least 10 days before the FEIR is considered for certification.
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

Local Tourism Revenue Cut in Half During Pandemic

As expected, the Sonoma County tourism industry took a large hit in 2020. A new study from the economic consulting firm Dean Runyan Associates in Portland suggests that tourism spending in the county was cut in half from $2.2-billion in 2019 to $1.1-billion in 2020. On top of that, tourist tax revenues for local governments fell $112-million and average per visitor spending was slashed in half to $1,037. However, businesses that spoke with the Press Democrat report they are hopeful that things will turn around in the second half of 2021. Current occupancy rates for the local hotel industry are at about 60-percent.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

KRCB expands its reach with 104.9 FM

On Friday, May 14, Sonoma County’s public radio station KRCB FM began broadcasting on a new frequency: 104.9 FM. “We are now truly Sonoma County’s NPR Station,” said Northern California Media’s President and CEO Darren LaShelle. “With this expanded coverage, we aim to serve everyone in the county, highlighting established and emerging Sonoma County musicians and providing more news coverage of local politics, issues, and fire season breaking news.”
Sonoma, CAsonomacity.org

City Council Meeting – May 17th, 6:00PM

A regular meeting of the Sonoma City Council will be held on Monday, May 17 at 6:00 pm. View the full agenda to view items on the consent calendar on our CivicWeb Portal. The items to be considered on the regular calendar are:. Parking Strategies in the Sonoma Downtown/Plaza Area.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Sonoma County, CAPetaluma 360

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

The museum at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is looking for volunteers 14 and older who will enjoy supporting the legacy of Schulz and the “Peanuts” comic strip he created. The museum’s exhibits and programming illustrate the scope of Schulz’s multi-faceted career; communicate his stories, inspirations and influences; and celebrate his life and characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy. The museum also works to build understanding of cartoonists and cartoon art. Apply at schulzmuseum.org/get-involved.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma set for melee over proposed cannabis ordinance

Supervisors to vote on cannabis ordinance on May 18 Board of Supervisors meetings are currently held virtually. Members of the public can watch or join the May 18 meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. SEE AGENDA: For published agendas go to sonoma-county.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. WATCH LIVESTREAM: sonoma-county.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. JOIN THE ZOOM MEETING: Participate in the Zoom meeting by computer, tablet, smartphone application, or by calling in. Participation information is on the first page of each agenda. PUBLIC COMMENT: Public Comment may be made via email or during the live zoom meeting. To submit an emailed public comment to the Board email bos@sonoma-county.org. Provide name, agenda number(s) on which you wish to speak and your comment.
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Petaluma, SMART look to tap state funds to revive second station

The city of Petaluma and Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit are eyeing a new partnership and funding source for the city’s long-sought second train station after a previous effort collapsed early this year. In coordination with SMART and an affordable housing developer, the Petaluma City Council on Monday is expected to...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Preparing for fire season, Petaluma shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled

Helping Out: Preparing for fire season, shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled. On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.
Glen Ellen, CASonoma Index Tribune

Appeal filed to stop Glen Ellen’s firehouse dispensary

The proposed Loe Firehouse cannabis dispensary, at the corner of Arnold Drive and Madrone Road in Glen Ellen, was approved unanimously by the county Board of Zoning Adjustments at its April 8 meeting. But an appeal of the Board of Zoning Adjustments’ (BZA) decision was quickly filed by an alliance...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...