Draft Ordinance for Winery Events Posted Online
Permit Sonoma has published Sonoma County’s first draft Winery Events Ordinance. It’s purpose is to try to strike a balance between preserving wine industry events while also protecting agricultural areas. The ordinance would set new standards for winery events like parking requirements, food service, event coordination, traffic management, and noise standards. Permit Sonoma will present their draft to the Planning Commission at a virtual public hearing on June 3rd and, if all goes well, could get approval by the Board of Supervisors on August 17th. The full ordinance can be found at the County’s website by clicking here.www.ksro.com