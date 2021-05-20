Northern Marin to See Controlled Burns Starting Next Week

A series of controlled burns are coming to northern Marin County in what will double as a training exercise for more than 100 fire fighters. Marin County Fire on the Novato Fire District say the burns will begin on May 26th for several days. Another series of burns will happen around June 23rd. Fire officials say the burns will improve fuel management around Big Rock Ridge, the Indian Valley Golf Course, and Indian Tree Open Space Preserve. This will impact residents along Vineyard and Indian Valley roads, and Wildhorse Valley Drive in the coming weeks.