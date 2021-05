One high bidder’s generosity has made possible a memorial that will be on display in the foyer of Trigg County High School in honor of late teacher Simone Whipple Parker. “I know she has had a far reach with all the kids she has made a difference with,” noted Randy McCallon, the school’s interim principal, during a ceremony on Monday revealing the donation of an acrylic and canvas painting created by Parker’s sister Candice Whipple.