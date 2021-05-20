Holy Cross to investigate sexual misconduct on campus
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The College of the Holy Cross is launching an investigation into the campus culture that some say allowed faculty sexual misconduct to occur. The Jesuit school's trustees in a letter to faculty and staff this week said an outside attorney will look into the "cultural, structural and organizational" factors that possibly allowed faculty sexual harassment and abuse to occur on campus, The Telegram & Gazette reported.