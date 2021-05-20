newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Holy Cross to investigate sexual misconduct on campus

New Haven Register
 21 hours ago

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The College of the Holy Cross is launching an investigation into the campus culture that some say allowed faculty sexual misconduct to occur. The Jesuit school's trustees in a letter to faculty and staff this week said an outside attorney will look into the “cultural, structural and organizational” factors that possibly allowed faculty sexual harassment and abuse to occur on campus, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

www.nhregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Education
Worcester, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Abuse#Sexual Harassment#Faculty Members#Ap#Jesuit#The Telegram Gazette#The Board Of Trustees#Faculty Sexual Misconduct#Retaliation#Students#Downplayed Allegations#Specific Instances#Cultural#Protections#Telegram#Misbehavior#Mass#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Religion
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Massachusetts Statewesternmassnews.com

Mass. high school students return to the classroom for in-person learning

(WGGB/WSHM) -- High schoolers across the Bay State returned to the classroom Monday for the first time since 2020. “I was actually very excited to come here because obviously, I had some teachers that have had some friendships with…you know, I came back, they saw me, and we talked for a little, caught up on some things,” said Jerbin Garcia Diaz, a junior at Springfield Central High School.
Worcester, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Nonprofit seeks to build senior community at closed school

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A nonprofit senior housing agency has plans to build a retirement community at a now-closed Catholic school in Worcester. Goddard/Homestead, which operates independent living facilities and a rest home in the area, is seeking a special permit to operate a continuing care retirement community at the campus of St. Peter-Marian High School, The Telegram & Gazette reported Friday.
Worcester County, MAwhdh.com

Hank Investigates: Deceptive Deliveries

(WHDH) — A story you’ll see on just one station: It’s illegal, it’s dangerous, even deadly. 7 Investigates reveals an elaborate scheme to smuggle drugs behind bars: criminals are pretending to be attorneys. Hank Phillippi Ryan has the story. Why are dogs searching the mail?. And machines scanning letters?. They’re...