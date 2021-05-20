You Can Watch The New ‘Conjuring’ Movie At The Actual Conjuring House

This article contains SPOILERS for the opening sequence of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The first shots of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, images of wreckage inside the Glatzel family’s home, evoke starting at the end of a different movie. This was fully the intention of director Michael Chaves, who hosted a virtual event for the press to screen the film’s opening scene. “We've seen the Warrens go on these adventures before. There's the expectation that they're gonna face a demon and they're gonna exorcise that demon by the end of the movie. From the very beginning, we were like, let's just turn that whole idea on its head, let's start with the thing that you think the movie's gonna end with, and then have it go horribly wrong.”