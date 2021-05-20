Plumrose USA seeks Columbia Planning and Zoning OK for $200 million plant

ABC 17 News

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Plumrose USA is seeking approval from the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission to build its new factory.

The company is asking the commission to approve a plat of 80.77 acres to build a processed meat factory under the Swift Prepared Foods name. Plumrose plans to demolish the existing structures on the site and develop a 325,000-square-foot Italian meats plant at 5008 Paris Road.

The Columbia City Council in March approved a development agreement for Swift Prepared Foods' $200 million Italian meat plant, which the company says will bring 251 jobs to Columbia within the first five years of operation. Annual starting wages would be more than the Boone County average, which is more than $42,000 a year.

The company is getting property tax breaks worth millions of dollars over the next 10 years to build in Columbia.

According to an agreement with the city, Swift Foods will be required to dedicate a sewer easement to accommodate a future sewer extension to serve other properties.

The proposed final plat has been reviewed by staff and it meets all requirements of the city's Unified Development Code, according to meeting documents. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.