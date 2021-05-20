newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Plumrose USA seeks Columbia Planning and Zoning OK for $200 million plant

By Zola Crowder
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7QfK_0a5mOXSY00
ABC 17 News

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Plumrose USA is seeking approval from the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission to build its new factory.

The company is asking the commission to approve a plat of 80.77 acres to build a processed meat factory under the Swift Prepared Foods name. Plumrose plans to demolish the existing structures on the site and develop a 325,000-square-foot Italian meats plant at 5008 Paris Road.

The Columbia City Council in March approved a development agreement for Swift Prepared Foods' $200 million Italian meat plant, which the company says will bring 251 jobs to Columbia within the first five years of operation. Annual starting wages would be more than the Boone County average, which is more than $42,000 a year.

The company is getting property tax breaks worth millions of dollars over the next 10 years to build in Columbia.

According to an agreement with the city, Swift Foods will be required to dedicate a sewer easement to accommodate a future sewer extension to serve other properties.

The proposed final plat has been reviewed by staff and it meets all requirements of the city's Unified Development Code, according to meeting documents. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
237
Followers
73
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
City
Paris, MO
Columbia, MO
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumrose Usa#Plant#County Council#City Hall#Plumrose Usa#Italian#The Columbia City Council#Swift Prepared Foods#Swift Foods#Unified Development Code#Boone County#Company#Meeting Documents#Property Tax Breaks#Paris Road#March#Processed Meat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Columbia, MOKOMU

Land developer asks for more time on Canton Estates proposal

COLUMBIA - The would-be developer of the proposed Canton Estates subdivision on the border of Gans Creek Wild Area has asked that the Columbia City Council delay hearings and votes on annexation, zoning and a plat for the property until its June 7 meeting. Rob Hill hopes to build a...
Columbia, MOKOMU

Work to begin soon on Discovery Parkway extension

COLUMBIA - After more than a decade of planning, work is set to begin on the long-awaited extension of Discovery Parkway that will create a new major thoroughfare in southeast Columbia. Construction is set to begin this spring and will connect Gans Road to the intersection of New Haven and...
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Hy-Vee desperate for employees, sponsors interview event

Hy-Vee managers from all three Columbia stores were at an interview event Saturday afternoon in an attempt to draw more job applicants for each of the grocery stores. The event, hosted at St. Luke United Methodist Church, was a collaboration between the Rev. James Gray and the grocery store chain.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Conservative group wants to send gas tax hike to Missouri voters

A conservative anti-tax group wants Missourians to decide whether they will pay extra for gas starting in October. On Monday morning, Jeremy Cady, state director of Americans for Prosperity, filed paperwork with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office to begin the process of putting the 12.5-cents a gallon tax increase on a statewide ballot. To […] The post Conservative group wants to send gas tax hike to Missouri voters appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StateNew Haven Register

Proposal would put Missouri gas tax hike to public vote

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A conservative advocacy group's Missouri chapter is seeking to put what's expected to be the state's first gas tax hike in years to a public vote, a state official said Monday. Jeremy Cady, who heads Americans for Prosperity-Missouri, filed a petition to put the newly passed...
Missouri State921news.com

Missouri State Fair Hiring

The Missouri State Fair is hiring a full-time Events/Concession Coordinator for the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Suitable candidates include individuals with excellent time management and organizational skills, Above average written and verbal communication skills, A good work ethic and dependability. Applicants for the Events/Concession Coordinator position with The Missouri State Fair...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
Missouri StateKFVS12

Nearly 100K southeast Mo. residents fully vaccinated

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 100,000 people in southeast Missouri are now fully vaccinated. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 99,978 are fully vaccinated as of Monday, May 17, that’s about 23.2 percent. Statewide, 32.9 percent are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, a total of 128,006...
Missouri StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Missouri judge rules against law stripping state union power

A Missouri judge said the state unconstitutionally used a 2018 law to ignore union-negotiated protections for public employees and make unions “impotent.”. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ruled state departments wrongly cited the law to negate union-negotiated protections against unfair firings and discipline. The law, proposed by Republican Lt....
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local businesses experience a busy weekend as graduations end

COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) Local businesses have been busier than ever since the pandemic as Lincoln University and The University of Missouri held graduations this weekend. The CDC announced Thursday, that fully vaccinated individuals would no longer be required to wear masks or social distance indoor or outdoors, as the vaccines have been proven to be The post Local businesses experience a busy weekend as graduations end appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Statekbia.org

Missouri Lawmakers Back Lawsuits Over Police Budget Cuts

Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation taking aim at the defund-the-police movement. A bill given final approval Friday would allow people to sue local governments that cut police budgets by more than 12% compared to other departments over a five-year period. The bill also includes other protections for police, including a ban on probation or parole for people convicted of dangerous crimes against law officers, firefighters or emergency service providers. Another part of the bill would make it a misdemeanor crime to vandalize a public monument.
Boone County, MOColumbia Missourian

Boone County's 2021 COVID-19 story so far

On March 18, 2020, the first person in Boone County died of COVID-19. Since then, there have been 18,408 cases and 91 deaths in Boone County. The highest number of active COVID-19 cases came Feb. 1 at 469, just days after students returned to campus. Six weeks later, the Columbia/Boone...
Columbia Daily Tribune

Two Boone County Missouri Highway Patrol troopers promoted to serve at headquarters

Two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers from Troop F, which includes Boone County, recently were promoted and will serve in new roles starting June 1 at the patrol headquarters in Jefferson City. Scott Ballard received a promotion to lieutenant and will transfer to the field operations bureau. He started with...
Missouri Statekgfw.com

Missouri producers make corn, soybean planting progress

The corn and soybean planting pace in Missouri remain a little bit ahead of average. The USDA says 84% of corn is planted, compared to the five-year average of 83%, while 60% has emerged, compared to 64% on average. 36% of soybeans are planted, compared to 29% on average, and...