newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Bay Area Health Officers Support State Keeping Mask Mandate Through June 15

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic health officers in 11 Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley formally voiced their support Wednesday for the state keeping its mask mandate in place through June 15. State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Monday that the state would keep its mask mandate in...

www.nbcbayarea.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Alameda, CA
Berkeley, CA
Government
Berkeley, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Sonoma, CA
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Berkeley, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Napa, CA
Berkeley, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#State Services#Community Health Services#Public Services#City Services#The U S#Cdc#Public Health Officers#State Residents#Implementation#Fully Vaccinated People#Disease Control#Businesses#Marin#Normalcy#Vaccinations#San Benito
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Mission Local

COVID Tracker: 36,517cases, 540 deaths

Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump. While numbers are at all time lows in SF, Taiwan reminds us that what goes down can come back up. When is the next public school year and what will it look like? Who knows? Joe has...
Solano County, CAVallejo Times-Herald

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state — and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

There’s an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region’s counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
California Statecaliforniahealthline.org

California Healthline Daily Edition

A new federal regulation makes it easy to get test results and see what your doctor is recording about your health. One downside: You might not understand what you read. (Sarah Kwon, 5/17) News Of The Day. Nurses Criticize CDC's New Mask Rules: The largest union of registered nurses in...
California Statestateofreform.com

California will maintain mask mandate until reopening date

California will maintain the existing mask mandate until the state’s planned reopening date on June 15, state health officials said Monday. This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor locations.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Confused about mask rules in the Bay Area? Here's what you need to know

California health officials on Monday announced they will lift the mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when the state is expected to reopen on June 15. But you shouldn’t plan to throw away your masks altogether. After the state relaxes its mandate, you’re still likely to encounter plenty of scenarios where you’ll need a face covering.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
California StateBayInsider

California's K-12 enrollment drops by 160K students

OAKLAND, Calif. - Statewide enrollment numbers for K-12 public schools for the 2020-21 school year dropped nearly 3 percent, or 160,000 students, compared to the year before, according to the Public Policy Institute of California in a report released Friday. The figures were similar for Bay Area counties, which had...