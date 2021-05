This experimental artist has gone into punk-rock mode with her new track “Transparent Soul.”. 20-year-old Willow Smith has been making music since she was super young, beginning with the hit song “Whip My Hair” releasing when she was only nine. Since 2015, Smith has put out three solo projects, each demonstrating the musician’s versatility and talent in their own unique ways. However, her sound has usually been more consistent with rhythm and blues and pop, but being different from the usual is something that Willow never shies away from.