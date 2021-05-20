Ex-con on early COVID release charged in double murder (Opinion)
Of the many things that seemed to be mismanaged during the pandemic, New Jersey’s handling of the prison population left a lot to be desired. When inmates were being released early due to fear of the virus spreading within prison walls, our show took calls on the subject on various occasions. One thing stuck with me. Corrections Officers called in to tell us how keeping inmates on lockdown in their cells could have been used to avoid the spread.nj1015.com