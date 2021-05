Https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1390393690514989062. Paye’s journey to the NFL is an incredible one. His mother escaped Liberia and spent time in two refugee camps before making her way to the United States with her two sons. She relocated to Providence, and her sons excelled athletically. Paye was offered a spot at the prestigious Bishop Hendricken high school, but his mother had to work two jobs to afford the tuition. Her perseverance allowed Paye to earn a scholarship to the University of Michigan, and Paye was ultimately selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Colts.