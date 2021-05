To say that Kaitlin Young has seen it all in MMA would be an understatement. Entering her 14th year as a pro fighter, Young has a staggering list of milestones on her record: She fought Gina Carano at an EliteXC card broadcast on CBS, the first time two women had ever competed in an MMA bout in prime time. She was an Invicta FC original (Young and Leslie Smith won Invicta’s first-ever Fight of the Night award) and later served as a matchmaker for the all-women promotion. She was even part of the ill-fated Ultimate Women Challenge reality show, which featured a number of future standout fighters and never actually aired.