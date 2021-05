Faith is likely to be described by Christians as a sacred, cherished, personal, serious part of their lives. After all, accepting what the Bible says, trusting in God’s plan, and believing in Christ’s death and resurrection all directly impact how Christians live. But religion, and the beliefs that accompany it, can also lend itself to good, clean humor. Are you ready for some faith-filled fun? We’ve got 45 clean Christian jokes that will be sure to make your sides split (like the Red Sea!).