Albany, NY

Albany’s Socialist Workers Party Running Candidates For Mayor, Common Council President

wamc.org
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Socialist Workers Party has entered two candidates for November's Albany city elections. Kathie Fitzgerald, a retail cashier, is running for Albany Common Council President, a citywide position. Fitzgerald says she was inspired by the civil rights movement as a young teen; in 1964 she joined CORE, the Congress of Racial Equality, and has participated in protests against police brutality and racism.

www.wamc.org
