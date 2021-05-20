Albany’s Socialist Workers Party Running Candidates For Mayor, Common Council President
The Socialist Workers Party has entered two candidates for November's Albany city elections. Kathie Fitzgerald, a retail cashier, is running for Albany Common Council President, a citywide position. Fitzgerald says she was inspired by the civil rights movement as a young teen; in 1964 she joined CORE, the Congress of Racial Equality, and has participated in protests against police brutality and racism.www.wamc.org