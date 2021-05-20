newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Enrique Guzmán reveals evidence that Frida Sofía sold the interview where she accused him of abuse

By Explica .co
explica.co
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEnrique Guzman He spoke again of the complicated controversy in which he is involved by the accusations of his granddaughter Frida sofia and this time He assured that she accused him of having touched her improperly with the motivation of fame and the money that he could obtain by selling the interview to Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

www.explica.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enrique Guzmán
Person
Gustavo Adolfo Infante
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Interview#Hoy#Strong Accusations#Found Videos#Conversation#Selling#Aurora Valley#Motivation#Evidence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Oprah Reveals Her Cringiest Interview Moment

Oprah Winfrey revealed her most embarrassing interview moment on an episode of Literally! With Rob Lowe. She told the Parks and Recreation alum that she was talking to Sally Field and felt a responsibility to ask the actress about Burt Reynolds, her Smokey and the Bandit co-star and former partner.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Elliot Page Tells Oprah Winfrey Why He Spoke Out About His Top Surgery: 'It Has Changed My Life'

Elliot Page is opening up about his decision to speak about his top surgery and the importance of supporting health care for transgender people. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Page's candid sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation, the actor revealed why he previously came forward with his health information in a March interview with TIME magazine.
HomelessPosted by
The Independent

Caitlyn Jenner mocked for claiming pilot friend fled California because he couldn’t stand sight of homeless

Caitlyn Jenner became the subject of widespread ridicule after telling an anecdote about her private plane hangar neighbour fleeing California to avoid having to see homeless people.In an appearance on Fox News, the reality star and former Olympian was being interviewed for the first time since announcing her intention to run for governor of the golden state, in the expected recall election.“My friends are leaving California,” she told Sean Hannity. “My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t...
CelebritiesOZY

Lala Milan Reveals the Secret to Her Social Media Success

Because when you see her face everywhere, you can say you knew her first. This up-and-coming star is a breakout comedian, social media influencer with over 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 14 million views on YouTube, and a budding entrepreneur with her new fitness platform, FitGirlBod, as well as her podcast, The Salon. In this sit-down with Carlos Watson, the Miami native shares how she went from local girl and internet sensation to celebrity status. You can find excerpts below or listen to the full interview on the show’s podcast feed.
Worldtheclevelandamerican.com

Megan from Sussex: Powerful news she shared with husband Enrique de Sussex when she mentioned the woman she was expecting | Royalty | Celebrities | USA | nnda | nnni | People

Megan Markle, 39, supported the event remotely organized by Global Citizen at the magnificent Sophie Stadium in Los Angeles. With a video recorded in the garden of the mansion where they live in Montserrat, Los Angeles, he smiled and showed off his flowers, long slightly wavy hair and orange dress.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Helped Him Break Free From The Royal Family & The Important Advice She Gave Him

Prince Harry revealed the important advice Meghan Markle gave him before they exited the royal family. "I do think that kind of old way of thinking the prince, the princess, all of these little girls reading these wonderful fairy tales, going, 'All I want to be is a princess.' I am thinking … I forgot, I am not going to get it right, so I am not going to say it," he began. "But my wife had the most amazing sort of explanation to that. I am not going to get it right – you don’t need to be a princess, you can create the life that will be better than any princess. Something along those lines, and that’s coming from her own experience. We got together and she is like, 'Wow this is very different than what my friends in the beginning said.'"
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: SAS: Who Dares Wins embroiled in religious and sexism row after female Muslim contestant claims she was 'held back' due to 'insensitivity' over her faith and gender

SAS: Who Dares Wins has become embroiled in a religious and sexism row after a female Muslim contestant claimed that she was prevented from preforming at her best because of 'insensitivity' towards her faith and gender. Shireen Khan, 28, said that she feared she would catch hypothermia after refusing to...
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Caitlyn Jenner on being a transgender role model

For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Celebritiesaudacy.com

Tiffany Haddish explains why Common had to pursue her

Comedian, actress and newly minted GRAMMY winner, Tiffany Haddish gets candid regarding her relationship with rapper-activist Common— the latest Hollywood quarantine romance. She joins Audacy's own Big Tigger and the crew of The Big Tigger Morning Show to discuss her man, GRAMMY win, her bad habits, her goals to host...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Bizarre Reason This In-House Chef Applicant Sued Simon Cowell

As a well-known TV personality, Simon Cowell has gotten himself into plenty of controversies in the past. Cowell is well-known for his outspoken demeanor and his brutal onscreen personality. But his fame has brought him everything he could dream of. According to the Financial Times, Cowell has a lavish lifestyle that is filled with all (or at least most of) the creature comforts. For example, he has a mansion of his own, staffed by a private chef, a housekeeping professional, personal assistants, and more.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Caitlyn Jenner is terrible – and now we discover her political platform is even worse

As if almost everything else about her wasn’t already terrible enough, Caitlyn Jenner has decided she just wants to be that little bit more awful.This time the mega-rich athlete, turned reality star, turned political candidate has weighed in with her opinions on sport and whether or not it’s OK for transgender women to compete against other women.Shockingly, the Trump voting Republican has come out firmly against the evidence and testimony set forth by the vast majority of experts on the subject.Sport is, and always has been, a very touchy subject for transphobes, especially here in the UK. We’ve seen...
Celebritiesthecut.com

Elliot Page Sat Down for an Emotional Interview with Oprah

Elliot Page is the latest guest to join Oprah on her AppleTV+ show The Oprah Conversation in his first TV interview since he came out as trans in December. Page posted a trailer of their conversation, which will be released this Friday, in an Instagram post:. In the clip, Oprah...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jimmy Kimmel failed to tackle Ellen DeGeneres toxic workplace scandal during their in-person interview

Last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live! marked DeGeneres' first major sit-down interview since last summer's toxic workplace scandal. Kimmel and Ellen are longtime friends, so it isn't surprising that he didn't bring it up. But by not mentioning the controversy, Kimmel essentially gave Ellen a pass, says Matt Wilstein. "Hardly the toughest interviewer in the mediasphere, Kimmel was especially soft on DeGeneres, who is attempting some image rehab ahead of the premiere of her new HBO Max furniture show, Ellen’s Next Great Designer," he said. "They joked about smoking 'wacky-tobacky' and even played a quick round of 'Who’s High?' with pedestrians on Hollywood Boulevard. After all of that silliness, it would not have been easy to pivot into the serious allegations against her guest. And Kimmel didn’t try. Instead, he set DeGeneres up for a simultaneously endearing, humorous and concerning story about how she had to drive her wife Portia de Rossi to the emergency room for an appendectomy while very stoned." Wilstein added: "Now, obviously, Kimmel—who’s hosting DeGeneres’ buddy George W. Bush on his show this Wednesday night—is not Anderson Cooper or Oprah Winfrey. And a late-night comedy show is not necessarily the best place for DeGeneres to address the allegations, which included sexual misconduct by her top producers and the host herself accused of secretly being 'one of the meanest people alive.' But for it to not even come up reveals just how much celebrities tend to give their celebrity friends cover when low-level staffers suffer abuse. And it also raises the question of whether DeGeneres only agreed to the appearance under the condition that her scandal would be ignored—or if she just knew it would be."