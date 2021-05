It’s no secret that the semiconductor chip shortage has severely impacted automotive production all over the world, forcing automakers to slash output in massive quantities. And while chips aren’t the only problem with the automotive supply chain at the moment, Ford is working to ensure that it won’t face a repeat of this dire situation in the future. Most recently, the automaker admitted it was rethinking its supply chain strategy, and now, Ford CEO Jim Farley has said that the company will also redesign components to work with chips that are more accessible in the future.