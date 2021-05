China has put its first rover on Mars. After the United States and the Soviet Union, it is the third country to achieve this. The first Chinese Mars spacecraft, Zhurong, has been orbiting Mars aboard the Tianwen-1 spacecraft since February. Last Saturday morning, it reached the red planet shortly after midnight. The Chinese space agency has yet to announce exactly when this happened. Since then, Macau University of Technology has announced the rover site, just 40 kilometers from its intended target. This is very cool for a Mars landing.