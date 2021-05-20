newsbreak-logo
Lisa Rinna Reveals How She Feels About Daughter Amelia Dating Scott Disick: ‘It Is What It Is’

By Alyssa Norwin
Hollywood Life
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter meeting Scott Disick, Lisa Rinna shared how she felt about the 37-year-old — who’s currently dating her teenage daughter, Amelia Hamlin!. Lisa Rinna is finally weighing in on her daughter, Amelia Hamlin’s, relationship with Scott Disick, who is 18 years older than the model. Andy Cohen grilled Lisa about the relationship on the May 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, as he asked Lisa what her first reaction to the romance was. To that, Lisa just laughed and said, “Uh……yeah…..”

