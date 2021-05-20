Think you have America’s next hidden treasure? NH PBS wants to hear your pitch for ‘Antiques Roadshow 2021′ appraisal contest’
DURHAM, NH – Antiques Roadshow is going back on the road in 2021 to film all-new episodes in its continuing quest to discover America’s next hidden treasure! With a focus on health and safety, a modified production process this year features invitation-only filming on closed sets. The Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods will be the second stop on the Antiques Roadshow production schedule.manchesterinklink.com