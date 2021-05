WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman in a non-title match: The coin toss bit to determine whether Lashley would face Strowman or Drew McIntyre was odd, especially when they held the coin toss so early in the show. Why not just advertise Lashley vs. Strowman in advance? For that matter, why wait until the last seconds of the show to announce Lashley vs. McIntyre for next week when they could have hyped it consistently throughout this episode? WWE rarely announces anything a week out, so I guess this is minor progress. The actual match was fine with the McIntyre distraction causing the finish. I just wish that WWE didn’t go so overboard with their repetitive distraction finishes.