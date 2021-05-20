6 Theatre Workers You Should Know

Theatregoing in 2020 was really weird. Or more accurately, it was normal for two-and-a-half months, then the pandemic came and there was no theatre at all for a long time, and then there was an extremely strange ‘season’ running from August to December that involved a few brave shows taking a punt on reopening, that only really began to gather steam and numbers in the run-up to Christmas, at which point they all had to close again.