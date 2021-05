In Boston, Taylor Hall scored twice, including the overtime winner, in a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. “It’s obviously been a really good transition for me,” Hall said. “I always felt like, even when I wasn’t on this team, I felt like that was a style of play that I could come and play well in and perform well, and I feel like I’ve had a positive impact and it’s important for me, just personally, to try and maintain that impact in the playoffs.”