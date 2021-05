Nope, the UTMB Ironman announcement was not one of AJW’s April Fool’s joke. I don’t have a lot to write about this because there’s not a ton of information out yet. (Though here’s a good piece from SCMP and here’s an excellent post by Adam Chase about the “starbucksization of the sport”.) My initial two cents: I really like watching UTMB and I’m fascinated by those who can excel at three disciplines in Ironman distance triathlons. But…I dislike the organizations (the Polettis and M-Dot, respectively) that run each of those events. Yes, there will definitely be some benefits (including the reminder of this video from long ago), but my initial take is that this will not be good for the overall sport of ultramarathon and trail running. (To be clear, I’ve never been to UTMB as an athlete and have never asked to attend as media. Be weary of opinions from people with professional ties to the race.) I’ll let elite runner and former pro triathlete John Kelly cite a few reasons he’s not thrilled with the partnership: