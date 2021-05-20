Pringles and Wendy’s Team for Spicy Chicken Sandwich Chips

Guacamole is a staple party dip, and for good reason. With fresh avocados, tomatoes, jalapeños, and lime, it makes the perfect topping for any chip, veggie, or dish. However, sometimes it just doesn't feel worth it to make guacamole by hand, because once prepared, it is likely to go brown very quickly, and there's nothing more disappointing than watching all that hard work wilt, just mere hours after making the dip. Luckily, Aldi has just the tool you need to keep your guacamole tasting fresh and delicious for up to several days after you cut open the first avocado.