Pringles and Wendy’s Team for Spicy Chicken Sandwich Chips
Forget the Streaming Wars. Fast food restaurants are waging the most fierce conglomerate battle in all the land. It’s the war for spicy chicken sandwich supremacy. Few will survive; but who will win? We’d never bet against Wendy’s, which began this tasty feud. Now the chain is ready to deliver a version of that signature menu item to fans in a whole new way. Wendy’s has once again partnered with Pringles. And the new limited-edition Spicy Chicken Sandwich potato chips are the next front in the world’s most delicious conflict.nerdist.com