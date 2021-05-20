newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Pringles and Wendy’s Team for Spicy Chicken Sandwich Chips

By Michael Walsh
nerdist.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleForget the Streaming Wars. Fast food restaurants are waging the most fierce conglomerate battle in all the land. It’s the war for spicy chicken sandwich supremacy. Few will survive; but who will win? We’d never bet against Wendy’s, which began this tasty feud. Now the chain is ready to deliver a version of that signature menu item to fans in a whole new way. Wendy’s has once again partnered with Pringles. And the new limited-edition Spicy Chicken Sandwich potato chips are the next front in the world’s most delicious conflict.

nerdist.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink#Spicy Food#Potato Chips#Chain Restaurants#Spicy Chicken Nuggets#Wendy S Og#Pringles Wendy#Spicy Chicken Sandwich#Best Chicken Sandwich#Baconator Chips#Tasty#Juicy Deliciousness#Suit#Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Wendy's Famous Chicken Nuggets

When it comes to fast food burger showdowns, Wendy's is less often featured than the McDonald's-Burger King rivalry that's practically as old as fast food itself. But hidden in the shadows is the third largest burger franchise and seventh largest restaurant chain in the country. And with more than 6,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada, it probably won't be hard to find a Baconator when the mood strikes.
Recipesarcamax.com

Gretchen's table: Chicken lo mein with spicy peanut sauce

I live in a noodle household. Thick, thin, fresh or dried, I probably could eat them every night and never be bored because there are so many sauces and preparations to make them shine. This spicy, Thai-inspired lo mein is a winner because it comes together in a flash, and...
BusinessAOL Corp

Prepare to pay more for your favorite chicken sandwich

The American appetite for a post COVID-19 pandemic return to normal and popular fast food chicken sandwiches is driving up chicken prices. "The American consumer has been consuming more chicken recently, so you've got an increased demand of chicken products and you've got less hands on deck that can turn around and put the food to the restaurant," said Zenput CEO Vladik Rikhter. "It creates a bit of havoc. We are up pretty significantly in chicken prices and there's a shortage happening."
Recipesbakingbeauty.net

Potato Chip Chicken

Juicy chicken breasts coated in crispy crunchy potato chips. Now I can eat potato chips for dinner, and not feel guilty about it! I like to serve with pasta salad and baked beans for a quick easy supper. I love turning snacks like crackers or pretzels into dinner. I’m a...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Bobby Flay Cooks Burgers On The Griddle

Bobby Flay has spent a considerable amount of time behind a grill during his illustrious career, one of his most notable times working the appliance on-screen being as host of his first Food Network show "Grillin' and Chillin'" in 1996 (via Food Network). According to his website, the New York native then went on to have several other programs centered around the cooking method in addition to authoring a number of cookbooks specifically focused on grilling as well. Flay even gets to show off his impressive grilling techniques from time to time on his current Food Network competition show, "Beat Bobby Flay."
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Loving This Guacamole Keeper

Guacamole is a staple party dip, and for good reason. With fresh avocados, tomatoes, jalapeños, and lime, it makes the perfect topping for any chip, veggie, or dish. However, sometimes it just doesn't feel worth it to make guacamole by hand, because once prepared, it is likely to go brown very quickly, and there's nothing more disappointing than watching all that hard work wilt, just mere hours after making the dip. Luckily, Aldi has just the tool you need to keep your guacamole tasting fresh and delicious for up to several days after you cut open the first avocado.
Food & DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

Fruit Puree, Sweet Cream, and Espresso Over Ice? These New Starbucks Reserve Drinks Sound Delicious

Do you have a Starbucks Reserve near you? If so, you're in luck, because the popular coffee chain just released two new fruit-infused espresso beverages, and they're a beaut to look at! The Passionfruit Pomegranate Espresso Dolce and Mandarin Espresso Dolce iced beverages begin with a layer of fruit puree and sweet cream and are topped with espresso over ice. The result is two whimsical and colorful beverages that you'll surely want to sip on poolside or anywhere in the summer sun. And yes, the drinks are aesthetically pleasing as well (hello, Instagram).
Recipeshowsweeteats.com

Cheeseburger Tostadas with House Sauce.

These cheeseburger tostadas are my newest obsession! All the flavors of a perfect cheeseburger on a crispy tortilla shell. Load it up with your favorite toppings and you’re ready to go!. Cheeseburger tostadas are my love language!. These crispy crunchy cheeseburger-y bites of love are going to be a huge...
RecipesKTRE

Spicy braised chicken thighs with collard greens and potatoes by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s not doubt that Southern-influenced food is delicious, but sometimes it can be quite time-consuming to make....unless you try this skillet supper I’ve created that helps you get everything on the table in about 30 minutes. Spicy braised chicken thighs with collard greens and potatoes by...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This New "Scorchin' Hot" Chicken Sandwich Is Already Selling Out

They called for peace and unity, but in truth, they came to dominate. Smashburger introduced their Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich last month, rolling it out with a marketing campaign that called for the end of the "chicken sandwich wars" among fast-food restaurants. They gave sandwiches away for free to fast-food workers and ran a BOGO deal for everyone else.
Berkeley, CAnichibei.org

Spicy miso chicken スパイシー味噌チキン

Love a good, easy appetizer recipe? Sweet and savory with a good dose of spice, these tulip-shaped chicken drumettes with a spicy miso dipping sauce are a party favorite. My husband and I were talking about what chicken drumettes recipe I could make for our next dinner since our children love drumettes. Then he said he really misses the Spicy Miso Chicken from Norikonoko, a mom-and-pop Japanese diner in Berkeley, Calif.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

No Need For Takeout When You Have This Quick Beef Donburi Recipe

If you love Japanese food, then you'll likely be a fan of beef donburi. It's basically a rice bowl topped with a type of meat and vegetables. The dish has a blend of flavors and textures that will surely please anyone's palate and it's a meal on its own. The dish is a popular menu item at many Japanese restaurants, but you can also assemble it without much trouble at home.
Restaurantsvegoutmag.com

Johnny Rockets Adds Vegan Burgers and Shakes to Menu for a Limited Time

Retro-themed burger chain Johnny Rockets just announced its first ever vegan menu. The new selection includes plant-based versions of the restaurant’s sock-hop classics such as a cheeseburger made with an Impossible Burger and Daiya cheddar slices and dairy-free milkshakes blended with Craig’s Vegan ice cream and topped with non-dairy whipped cream.
Food & Drinkstheimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Lay’s Summer BLT, Chile Mango, and Wavy Jerk Chicken Potato Chips

Some industries are inherently more lighthearted than others. Not everyone can save lives every day; some people have to go to work and invent new potato chip flavors!. Okay, maybe “have to” isn’t the most accurate verbiage. But when I think of these industry professionals, specifically at Frito-Lay, my biggest hope and expectation is that somewhere within that company is a running list of EVERY variety they’ve ever commercialized. “The List” of everything from the all-star favorites like the day they stumbled upon Sour Cream & Onion perfection to the more recent cringe marketing stunts like Cappuccino…whuff.
Restaurantscolumbusunderground.com

Tasty Dawg Branching Out to Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant

Slinging hot dogs as a virtual brand since December 2020, Tasty Dawg will get its own restaurant. Tasty Dawg’s first physical location will open at 107 S. High St. Downtown early this summer. “We wanted to create a fun, casual concept to celebrate the hot dog, one of America’s favorite...
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Homemade Chick-Fil-A Sauce

I think this is the easiest sauce I’ve ever made. Sometimes what’s in a certain sauce is kept a mystery for decades, leaving people to experiment with what is closest in taste without ever getting the written recipe. But, Chik-Fil-A has given up their special sauce recipe and it truly could not be easier to make. I was skeptical that this would indeed taste like the original, but I was shocked at how close it is.
RecipesEatingWell

Spicy Chicken & Mango Collard Green Wraps

Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, jerk seasoning, garlic powder and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate, squeeze lime juice over the chicken and refrigerate until cooled, about 15 minutes. Lay a leaf...