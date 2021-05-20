Greene County Excited About CDC Mask Ruling, Has Been Leader In COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
GREENE COUNTY - Greene County Public Health Administrator Molly Peters, B.S., L.E.H.P., made an announcement to residents this week they have been waiting for - "CDC has collected enough data to determine that those who are fully vaccinated (14 days past full dose of vaccine) will no longer require masks indoors or outdoors." "It may take some time for establishments and people to gain understanding of the change in recommendation," Peters said. "Please have compassion and care for all individuals