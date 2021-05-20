newsbreak-logo
Junya Watanabe's The North Face Jackets Render Your Bags Obsolete

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJunya Watanabe is, if anything, the exact opposite of a one-trick pony. Though the COMME des GARÇONS designer's relatively mellow menswear is, at worst, pleasantly restrained, it consistently, refreshingly turns functional gear on its head. For instance, he's been doing these backpack-infused jackets for a while now but Watanabe gives them a new edge each season even as they become routine. Spring/Summer 2021 already saw Watanabe drop this style with Mystery Ranch and Karrimor but Watanabe is back with The North Face for a selection of mountain-ready jackets and coats.

