Unveiled yesterday, here are more images of the upcoming heavenly Dover Street Market x Nike Dunk Low. This latest collab between DSM and Nike will include three different colorways of the Nike Dunk Low. The Dover Street Market x Nike Dunk Low is expected to release in “Triple White”, “Triple Black”, and “Black/White”. Above you will find new images of the White pair that distinguishes itself due to its velvet-like construction on the upper. The tonal design of the sneaker also include details such as the mini Swoosh embroidered on the forefoot, co-branded insoles and “DSM” embroidered on the heel.