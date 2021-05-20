Buy the Jordan 1 Low Ghost Green Early Here
Nike’s making the most of Spring — and the unstoppable popularity of the Jordan 1 — with a light, pastel-infused colorway of the Jordan 1 Low. While the low version might not be as sought-after as its high-top partner, The Jordan 1 Low Ghost Green is evidence that the Jordan 1 Low can still strut its stuff in the right colorway. Despite being set for an official drop on May 21, you can secure your pair of Jordan 1 Low Ghost Green at StockX already.www.highsnobiety.com