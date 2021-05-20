Buy the Jordan 1 Low Ghost Green Early Here

When it comes to Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line, there are now 35 main silhouettes that have been released over the last few decades. The shoes that Jordan got to wear throughout his career are the ones that truly seem to be the most popular although there are still some models that don't get as much love as they should. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 which came to prominence back in 2017 thanks to the "Flu Game." Aside from that one colorway, the 12 has been underrated although Jumpman is starting to show it some more love.