What is a minimony? Photos from Ariana Grande’s micro wedding give engaged couples the luxury of thinking small

Ariana Grande has got herself some new bling! The “7 Rings” singer is now sporting a wedding band on her left hand, and though fans haven’t gotten a good look at Ariana Grande's wedding band from Dalton Gomez yet, the “tasteful” piece of jewelry sounds simply stunning. According to E! News, Gomez worked with Solow & Co jewelers to design the custom ring, which is the same company he used to design the pop star’s asymmetrical engagement ring.